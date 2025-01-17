Watch Now
Western New York woman seeks permission to attend Trump inauguration, despite charges in Capitol riot

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Western New York woman charged in connection with the January 6th riots, is seeking permission from a federal judge to travel to Washington for President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration on Monday.

Adrienna DiCioccio's lawyers have filed a request, to modify her release conditions, allowing her to travel with her father to the inauguration.

The court paperwork, obtained by the 7 News I-Team, emphasizes that attending the event would be "especially meaningful" for DiCioccio, as President Trump has indicated he might pardon non-violent January 6 defendants.

DiCioccio's request includes a timeline, asking the court to issue the order by today to ensure she has time to travel. The court's decision on this request remains uncertain.

The outcome of DiCioccio's request could set a precedent for other January 6 defendants seeking similar travel permissions. The court's decision is awaited.

