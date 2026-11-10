BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Two students at Tapestry Charter School in Buffalo are accused of making threats in separate cases.

According to court documents, in one case, a student is accused of posting on Instagram, "Ik everybody scared I'm still shooting the school up tmr."

That student has been charged with making a threat of mass harm. A Temporary Extreme Risk Protection Order has also been filed against him. That is a red flag order filed by the Buffalo Police Department.

WATCH: 'Watch your back': Two students in Buffalo accused of making threats

'Watch your back': Two students in Buffalo accused of making threats

Documents explain a 15-year-old student threatened a third student, saying, "I want to kill you and your friends." In another message, court documents reveal the student received a message that read "Watch your back."

Police said the messages were sent via Instagram to an ex-girlfriend in Arabic and then translated into English. The ex-girlfriend went to the police with her parent.

According to police, threat of mass harm charges are pending against the student who sent those messages.

Police said the school showed a video about school shootings. Later that day, they explained these texts were sent.

The 7 News I-Team reached out to Tapestry Charter School for details. The Executive Director, Jeremy Esposito, shared this statement,