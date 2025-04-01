Tops mass shooting gunman wants trial moved from Buffalo to New York City

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Ahead of his federal death penalty trial, the Tops mass shooting gunman's attorneys are asking the court for a change of venue.

Payton Gendron shot and killed ten Black people in Tops on Jefferson Avenue, in May 2022. Three other people were hurt in the shooting.

Prosecutors say he fired 60 shots before he was finally taken into custody by Buffalo Police.

Gendron has been sentenced to life in prison on New York State hate crime charges. His federal death penalty trial is expected to begin in September.

Defense attorneys argue Gendron should have the trial moved from Buffalo to New York City beacuse "...a prejudice against the defendants exists in the [Western] district that [Payton Gendron] cannot obtain a fair and impartial trial..."

In a 43-page motion filed Monday in the Western District of New York, Gendron's attorneys write "...due to the overwhelming amount of pretrial publicity, combined with the impact of this case on Buffalo's segregated communities of color, it is impossible for Payton Gendron to select a fair and impartial jury in the Western District of New York."

Next month will mark three years since the mass shooting.

"There was extensive coverage of the fact that video of the shooting itself was available on the internet," his defense attorneys say. "There was media coverage of the video of Gendron’s guilty plea and sentencing where his victims expressed their agony and suffering. There has been extensive coverage of the stories of the surviving victims, much of which includes information that will be inadmissible at trial."

Jurors in this case will not only determine Gendron's legal fate, they will also determine whether he is sentenced to death.

As a result, his defense attorneys suggest there are deeper implications. "Given the absolute finality of the death penalty there is a “heightened need for reliability” in capital cases," they write.

The defense also says, "When the government has been responsible for the media coverage, it has been at the highest levels."

WKBW-TV When the government has been responsible for the media coverage, it has been at the highest levels. Former President Biden said Payton Gendron had “a hate-filled soul.” Local politicians entered the fray, writes the defense team.



Attorneys write "it is likely that a large percentage of potential Black jurors will be excludable for cause." They say it's because of a long history of segregation in "East Buffalo," the number of victims and the "centrality of the Tops Market as both a place to find sustenance and a community meeting place..."

A judge will now have to decide if this case will be moved to New York City or if it will stay in downtown Buffalo.