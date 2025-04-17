TikTok conversation leads to child porn charges for illegal Mexican migrant working in New York

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — What started as a TikTok conversation between a Mexican migrant worker — who does not have legal US status, working on a Geneseo dairy farm — and a 12-year-old girl, has that undocumented worker behind bars.

Prosecutors say Victor Francisco Lucas was chatting with the 12-year-old in January. They say the two exchanged numbers and then began speaking via text message and Facetime.

According to the federal complaint, filed in the Western District of New York, Lucas told the girl he was about 14 and requested naked pictures of the girl.

It transitioned to Facetime, prosecutors say, where the girl was nude at least twice.

The girl provided screenshots of text messages to federal investigators that are graphic and explicit. Screenshots show the girl had Lucas in her phone as "Creepy Ass Guy."

"If you can send me a full body nude photo my love to dream about you and have in my thoughts every night," one said, according to the complaint.

The complaint says, "In response to messages from [the girl], [Lucas] shared two emojis of water droplets together with an eggplant..."

Lucas, according to the complaint, was living and working at the Geneseo dairy farm. That's where federal investigators interviewed him and where, according to the complaint, he admitted to speaking with minors before over digital applications "and has sent images of his penis to many individuals to include minors."

"On Telegram he has received nude images and videos of minors and individuals under 18 and as young as approximately four years old," prosecutors say.

He was arrested at the farm after investigators went through Lucas' phone.

As for Lucas' immigration status, federal prosecutors explain, "When questioned regarding his social security card, he informed [investigators] he had obtained a social security card but that it was fake." He only had a Mexican passport.

Lucas is in US Marshals' custody. He is due back in court in July and has requested that the Mexican consulate not be notified of his arrest.