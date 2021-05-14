The Price of Water

Wondering whether you're watching your money go down the drain because of a leaky faucet, pipe, or toilet?

Or how your water rates compare to your neighboring town and whether there's any programs out there that will help pay your water bill? Do you know where your drinking water comes from? And whether it's safe?

From our vast water supply to its cost, and the struggles of dealing with an aging infrastructure, 7 Eyewitness News is exploring the world of Western New York water.