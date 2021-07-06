Buffalo offering aid for those behind on water bills

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The City of Buffalo and the Buffalo Sewer Authority are providing relief to the more than 30,000 households that fell behind on water and sewer bills during the past 16 months. Of the $361 million the city received through the American Rescue Plan, $13 million of it will be used to wash away debt for low-income families who faced financial hardships as a result of the pandemic.

"This money is going to go a long way to making sure we have good standing for our customers and yes it will make sure everyone gets back to being in that good place," Oluwole McFoy with the Buffalo Sewer Authority, said.

This amnesty program was adapted from ones done in Oakland, California and Louisville, Kentucky. The Oakland plan saw 50% off bi-monthly bills up to a certain amount, while the Louisville plan was a one-time $250 credit. The City of Buffalo will not cap their aid due to the fact that the average debt for water and sewer in Buffalo is $375.

The City will be looking to do automatic enrolling with the system, in addition to filling out the form at this link here. This is expected to be seeing real results in the near future.