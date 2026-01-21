'The negligence': Buffalo restaurateur claims taxpayers cheated by Erie County parks contract mismanagement

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Downtown Buffalo restaurateur claims Erie County taxpayers are being shortchanged, due to what he calls mismanagement, in the Parks Department's handling of concession contracts.

The county has abruptly canceled contracts for concessions at three Erie County parks:



Elma Meadows Golf Course, operated by Legacy Hospitality

Grover Cleveland Golf Course operated by Paul and Michael Murdie

Chestnut Ridge operated by Paul and Michael Murdie

Erie County says each contractor failed to make payments to the county and failed to adhere to agreed upon hours of operation.

"It's amazing that now, all of the sudden, all the contracts are canceled," said Peter Flanagan, owner of Flanagan Foods in downtown Buffalo.

Buffalo restaurateur claims taxpayers cheated by Erie County parks contract mismanagement

The timing is suspect for Flanagan, who responded to the county's request for proposals three years ago. He wanted to become the concessionaire at Chestnut Ridge but feels he was unjustly passed over for the contract. He went to the county comptroller as a whistle blower, claiming the county's process for hiring concessionaires was flawed.

The comptroller's office opened an investigation.

Drantch: Do you think that the county is taking this action right now in terminating contracts because the comptroller's report is going to show wrongdoing?

Flanagan: Yes, yes. I believe that they are now terminating contracts because other departments, like the comptroller and possibly legislation, are aware of the wrongdoing of the negligence, the mismanagement.

This problem has been ongoing for years and Erie County has known about it for just as long. According to an email obtained by the 7 News I-Team, between Paul Murdie and Parks Commissioner Troy Schinzel from December 2023, Schinzel writes: "We are trying our best to work with you but repeated deadlines pass with little to no real sign that you actually intend to run the concessionaire business at Chestnut Ridge Park."

Weeks later, another email between the two: "You closed up last night around 6 p.m. and as you know the sled hill was open until 8 p.m. This service needs to be provided as required," Schinzel writes.

I tried to get in touch with Paul Murdie twice by phone, but he never returned my calls.

Flanagan argues he has a successful concession business downtown but was arbitrarily scored lower than the Murdies, based on criteria that has no real rubric.

Had he been selected, Flanagan says he would have paid Erie County $6,000 a season. That's guaranteed money for taxpayers. He says the Murdies should never have been selected to run concessions at the Chestnut Ridge casino. He feels Erie County made a bad deal in hiring them over him.

"Paul and Michael Murdie at the 19th hole at Grover somehow got a 5% of gross sales. Now what does that mean? If I have zero sales, I pay zero dollars. So the county accepted a chance at getting something when they could have had a guaranteed amount," Flanagan said.

Drantch: So taxpayers are being failed here?

Flanagan: Taxpayers are being failed.

"I would like to see the commissioner stand forward in front of the public and say I made a mistake giving the contract to somebody. This is what I'm going to do to correct my mistake and I'm sorry for providing such terrible service to my constituents," Flanagan said.

When asked if he would want to be at Chestnut Ridge right now, Flanagan responded: "I am prepared to disassemble the kitchen we're standing in, put it on a truck and deliver it to Chestnut Ridge immediately."

Crickler Vending is expected to take over concessions at Chestnut Ridge later this month. The county says it already has an existing contract with them. A request for proposals for concessions at Grover Cleveland and Elma Meadows is expected to be out soon.

The comptroller's report is expected to be made public this week.

