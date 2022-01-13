Settlement reached in one human rights claim against SUNY Alfred State College

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The 7 News I-team has learned major developments have been made in one of the Division of Human Rights cases, filed against SUNY Alfred State College.

Back in November, we introduced you to Alex Bitterman, who came forward with his story and claims of discrimination and retaliation at the state college.

Now, the I-Team has learned, Bitterman has since settled his case with the college and the administrators named in his complaint.

The 7 News I-Team has obtained the agreement through an official Freedom of Information Law request. Under the agreement, neither the college nor the administrators "...admit to any violation of the Human Rights Law or to any liability for the charges in the complaints."

Both Bitterman and the college agree, "with the matters closed, [they will] move forward to work together for the benefit of the entire campus community."

Bitterman had told the I-Team, "When you're in a position of power, it's very easy to manipulate and persuade people to do what they want. I certainly feel that i was manipulated and persuaded."

Alfred State College is also facing a lawsuit, filed against the college by a former instructor. The former instructor claims she was discriminated and retaliated against after filing an EEOC claim.

There are still three other claims yet to be ruled on by the Division of Human Rights, filed against Alfred State College.

One of those claims was filed by a former instructor, who claims he was discriminated against based on his sexual orientation. That case has received probable cause from the division and is now pending against Alfred State College.