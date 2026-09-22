BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Buffalo teenager has had a Temporary Extreme Risk Order of Protection filed against him, after a picture was posted on Instagram with a caption that read "bro im [sic] gonna shoot this school."

The picture was posted, according to police, on Monday morning.

These TERPOs are commonly referred to as red flag orders. They're often filed against people who are deemed to be a threat to themselves or others.

Buffalo police were notified about the threat by the National Threat Operations Center. They say their investigation determined the school the teenager was referencing was Hutchinson Technical High School, on Elmwood Avenue, in downtown Buffalo.

WATCH: Red flag order filed against Buffalo teenager after Instagram threat

Red flag order filed over 17-year-old's threatening social media post

Police say they've interviewed the student, who apologized, explaining he posted the picture because he was not allowed in school due to a lack of vaccinations.

The teenager has not been arrested and is not facing any charges. Police say they did not find any weapons.

In a statement, a Buffalo School District spokesperson says the threat was not credible.