NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WKBW) — Goodyear is set to cease operations at the Niagara Falls plant on October 31. This comes almost two years after the 7 News I-Team exposed a high level of cancer-causing chemical — ortho-toluidine — being emitted from the plant.

o-Toluidine is a known human carcinogen, directly linked to bladder cancer.

Steven Wodka is a retired attorney. He's represented a number of Goodyear employees who've been diagnosed with bladder cancer. He says the plant's closure, at the end of the month, is astounding.

"The handwriting was on the wall years ago, that you can't allow operations like this to go on...that sooner or later, whether it's moral pressure, regulatory action, lawsuits, something is going to tip the balance and the only way to preserve jobs in an operation like this is to put in the right controls. That's what should have been done," Wodka said.

WATCH: 'Realize the urgency': Attorney calling for urine testing in Niagara Falls before Goodyear plant closes

Attorney calling for urine testing in Niagara Falls before Goodyear closes

Wodka notes the closing date is ironic. It's the same date controls were supposed to be implemented — as per a Consent Order from New York State — to mitigate emissions of a certain chemical.

He's sent a letter to the New York State Department of Health, calling on the state to urine test people in the community — within a mile of the plant — to see if they have high levels of ortho-toluidine. The carcinogen can be inhaled or absorbed through the skin.

Wodka wants the state to offer this testing before the plant closes.

Drantch: Why is this so important for the community?

Wodka: Because the people have a right to know whether the operation of this plant has impacted their health...so that we can get data on what their potential exposure has been. No one has ever done that.

"I can only hope for the best," Wodka said of the state Department of Health. "I hope they realize the urgency of the situation and they respond appropriately."

He says if levels are higher than standard, the source is Goodyear.

We have reached out to the state Department of Health for a comment. They have not returned our request for information.