'No service at all': Buffalo AMR ambulance response times being called to question by Common Council

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — When you need emergency medical care and call 911, it is likely an American Medical Response ambulance will respond to the call.

Now, the 7 News I-Team is learning AMR, a third-party ambulance service that is contracted with the City of Buffalo, has been operating in the Buffalo without a contract since March, 2021.

Not only have they been without a contract for three years, but their response times to calls are also being called to question.

The 7 News I-Team has obtained a letter sent to AMR, by Buffalo Common Councilman Mitch Nowakowski, explaining some people in his district have been left "without proper care for over an hour or no service at all."

WKBW-TV

Nowakowski writes,

these delays are not only alarming but also pose severe risks to the health and well being of our residents.

Now, Nowakowski is demanding information about response times, over the past year, and information about shortages in staffing or vehicles that he says might be contributing to these delays.

AMR is now being called to testify in front of the Common Council Finance Committee in September.