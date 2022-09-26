No charges against Buffalo firefighters involved in March incident at Blackthorn

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Months after a Buffalo firefighter was seriously hurt during an incident, at Blackthorn Restaurant and Pub in South Buffalo, the 7News I-Team has learned charges are not being filed in this case.

In March, the 7 News I-Team confirmed with the Buffalo Fire Department that firefighter Derek Rose was hospitalized at ECMC and firefighter Richard Manley was suspended without pay for 30 days, after that incident at The Blackthorn Restaurant & Pub on March 19.

The Erie County District Attorney's office said Rose was in his Buffalo Fire Department uniform when he was hurt after the "Old Neighborhood" St. Patrick's Day Parade.

The DA's office told the I-Team's Ed Drantch, they're not pressing any charges —at this time— because there isn't enough evidence to prove a case beyond a reasonable doubt.

Buffalo Fire Commissioner Will Renaldo says both firefighters are back on the job. No future disciplinary action is being contemplated, Renaldo said. It's still unclear if they were sanctioned for what happened in March.

