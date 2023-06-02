New York State Police continuing push to keep discipline documents secret

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — New York State Police, through the New York State Attorney General, are continuing their work to keep discipline documents under wraps.

Back in April, the 7 News I-Team told you how a New York State Supreme Court justice ruled in favor of the New York Civil Liberties Union, forcing state police to release thousands of documents, connected to complaints and internal investigations going back to the year 2000.

State police wouldn't comment on that ruling, then, because appeals were possible.

Now, in digging through court paperwork, we're discovering that appeal has just been filed.

WKBW-TV

State police suggest it would be burdensome for them to handover 23 years of records, among other issues. Now they want the court's ruling reversed and ultimately, those internal documents to stay secret.

Back in October, the 7 News I-Team exposed a lack of transparency inside the department, when it comes to discipline and police policing themselves.

We traveled to Albany, to speak with the top cop, then Superintendent Kevin Bruen, who said a trooper's past behavior would help determine their punishment.

The NYCLU had been planning to release that documentation for you to see and make value decisions for yourself. They are yet to file an answer to this appeal.