New York State Police clarify misconduct, discipline data released by NYCLU

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — New York State Police are now clarifying the data released by the NYCLU, earlier this week.

The NYCLU released 20 years worth of discipline data, based on a Freedom of Information Law response.

Two Western New York troopers are named at the top of the misconduct violation list, including Trooper Aaron Voss and Trooper Sergio Cruz.

The 7 News I-Team reported on both troopers in October, when initially revealing discipline files for New York State Police.

State police now say, Voss was investigated for three separate incidents that resulted in three different forms of discipline:



censure

probation

suspension.

Police explain there were not 30 internal violations, as reported by the NYCLU.

They say it's the same for Cruz, who was told he used poor judgment when police say he drank, drove and crashed into another car in 2019.

Despite the NYCLU counting more than a dozen internal violations, police say he too faced different discipline for each rule broken, between censure, probation and suspension.

The NYCLU had to fight in court to have this information released, so you can see what is happening behind closed doors on your dollar.

"This is one of the reasons that we've been pushing for transparency and trying to understand a bit more about how New York State Police is policing itself and conducting these investigations-- all of which it does internally," Ify Chikezie said. She's been on the team, working to obtain and release this data.

New York State Police released a statement in response to this report saying,

“ The New York State Police values transparency. We follow the law in all respects, including in the appropriate release of publicly available agency records. Pursuant to a Freedom of Information Law request, the NYSP produced to NYCLU numerous records relating to personnel and disciplinary matters. NYCLU published its interpretation of the records it received for the NYSP.”