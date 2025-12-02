'Never did anything with papers': Man from Ecuador, in US illegally, arrested at Peace Bridge in Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A man from Ecuador — in the United States illegally — is facing federal charges, accused of being "an alien illegally and unlawfully in the United States..." with a gun.

Federal agents say they found Victor Jose Marino Pullo at the Peace Bridge, last Tuesday, when he was driving a U-Haul moving from Connecticut to Buffalo. Court documents say GPS mistakenly took them to the Peace Bridge.

Pullo told investigators he was in the US illegally and "never did anything with papers."

WATCH: Court documents reveal Pullo was sent back to Mexico four times

But Pullo has a history with federal law enforcement. A Homeland Security Investigations Special Agent writes, "Pullo disclosed that he entered the United States illegally without inspection via Mexico and crossed the US/Mex border somewhere around Texas in September 2022 at the age of 19. Record checks reveal Pullo was encountered by the United States Border Patrol on four prior occasions."

According to these documents, Pullo was found:



5/12/21 near Hidalgo, TX

7/24/21 near El Paso, TX

7/27/21 near Santa Teresa, NM

7/29/21 near Santa Teresa, NM

Each time he was found, the special agent writes he was here illegally and was returned to Mexico.

"Pullo also disclosed that he paid approximately $26,000 USD to be smuggled across the US/MEX border," according to court documents.

In searching the U-Haul, investigators say they found the gun in a box full of clothing. It was loaded with one round in the chamber. Documents explain the extended magazine had 10 rounds. He told investigators the fun was gifted to him by a friend.

Pullo is now locked up in the US Marshals Service custody. He's due back in court for a detention hearing on December 9.