'My hands are tied': Governor Hochul is frustrated with length of investigation into Lackawanna dentist

LACKAWANNA, N.Y. (WKBW) — Five months after the 7 News I-Team exposed a Lackawanna dentist, for mishandling a patient's case, Governor Hochul is responding.

The dentist, Dr. Richard Charlap, is now under investigation by the State Education Department.

Charlap is accused of using a local anesthetic with epinephrine on a pregnant patient, without her knowing. She had a doctors note that said no epinephrine, yet Charlap admits to using it anyway on a secret recording.

"What I did isn't allowed," Charlap said on the recording. "But is it going to do anything to the fetus? The answer is no."

Despite that admission, Charlap is still seeing patients and still practicing.

Days after our 7 News I-Team investigation, State Senator Patrick Gallivan called for the State Education Department to open an investigation into Charlap.

But to what end?

Five months later, NYSED has not released any information and refuses to because of confidentiality statutes.

NYS law specifically prohibits us from commenting on the specifics of any case beyond the publicly available record. By law, we can only act upon a complaint to investigate specific allegations of unprofessional conduct.

Last month, Gallivan said he had a message for Governor Hochul, saying "ask the head of your agency what is going on with this. When's it going to be done?"

The I-Team's Ed Drantch asked the Governor for some answers.

Drantch: Are you satisfied with the length of the investigation and are you satisfied there are a number of people to investigate?

Hochul: Am I satisfied with the rate of investigation, no! But I can't make the change because my hands are tied and that is frustrating for me as well.

Hochul told the 7 News I-Team, she doesn't have jurisdiction over any investigation into the licensing of professionals, like the investigation into Dr. Charlap. That's handled by the State Education Department. The state legislature would have to change laws before she had any oversight.

"I think that all health professions should be regulated by the Department of Health that I oversee. Then I would have the accountability that you're asking for," Hochul told the 7 News I-Team.

We've once again reached out to Dr. Charlap, giving him a chance to have his voice heard. He has not returned our calls for a comment.