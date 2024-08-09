More than 40 rides, equipment inspected by New York State at Erie County Fair

HAMBURG, N.Y. (WKBW — Friday is day three of the Erie County Fair. The 7 News I-Team is working to keep your family safe.

We've obtained inspection reports for all rides at the fair, learning each ride has passed state inspection.

The 7 News I-Team looked through New York State Department of Labor inspection reports, finding more than 40 pieces of equipment have been inspected.

That includes rides and generators.

In our 7 News I-Team review of those documents, we've discovered one ride and equipment owner, Stellar Shows Inc., had a relatively low violation history this season, compared to Lyndhurst Industries, LLC. That company owns the "Jolly Caterpillar" and the "Dino Go Round." Both rides are at the Erie County Fair.

The state reports Lyndhurst Industries has had 4.5 violations, on average, per device this season. Still, the state has passed all rides for inspection.

WKBW-TV

The state says all amusement rides that pass inspection and are safe to ride will have a Department of Labor inspection tag that should be seen at the ride's entrance.