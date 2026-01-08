Man in U.S. illegally accused of car ramming during immigration enforcement operation near Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A man, who law enforcement says is living in the United States illegally, is facing federal charges. He's accused of ramming his vehicle into an unmarked Border Patrol vehicle multiple times during an immigration enforcement operation outside of Buffalo on New Year's Eve, according to court documents.

According to documents obtained by the 7 News I-Team, this occurred outside a hotel on Millersport Highway when Border Patrol agents were conducting an immigration enforcement operation. Agents say they found a vehicle registered to the man, who they say is living in the country illegally, as he was getting out of the vehicle.

WATCH: Man in U.S. illegally accused of ramming his car into another outside a hotel near Buffalo

When agents approached and identified themselves, documents explain the man got back into his vehicle and started it. An unmarked Border Patrol vehicle had been parked in front of his car to prevent him from driving away.

The documents state the man "rammed his vehicle into the parked unmarked U.S. Border Patrol vehicle several times in an attempt to flee to [sic] scene."

Law enforcement officers yelled commands to stop, according to documents, multiple times. Another agent attempted to enter the vehicle through the driver's side window to get the man to stop and exit the vehicle.

They say the man drove his vehicle onto a curb where it became immobile. He then got out and ran into the hotel, where law enforcement officers chased him.

The man is now facing charges of forcibly assaulting, resisting, opposing, impeding, intimidating or interfering with an officer of the United States while engaged in or on account of the performance of official duties.

He's waived a detention hearing and is now in federal custody. He's due back in court in March.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.