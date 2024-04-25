'Lovely ladies': Court documents show Lockport spa was providing sex acts for cash

LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WKBW) — The 7 News I-Team is getting new details about a raid, Tuesday, at a Lockport spa. One woman was arrested after the raid, facing charges of "knowingly [using] a facility in interstate commerce, with the intent to promote, manage, establish, carry on and facilitate the promotion, management, establishment and carrying on of a business enterprise involving a prostitution offense..."

According to the federal complaint, New Elegant Shiatsu Spa on South Transit Road, was operating as an illicit massage business. The federal government says, Linian Song is the owner and spa manager.

Song was also once arrested for prostitution in Minnesota and has no license to practice massage therapy in New York State.

The complaint explains, there were advertisements on a number of different websites, advertising "new lovely ladies" with "high quality massage techniques." The complaint says, back in October, police stopped two people leaving the spa. They said they received sexual services, from two different adult female masseuses, in exchange for cash.

"As a part of the investigation, law enforcement utilized Court authorized electronic location monitoring of Song’s Toyota RAV4 beginning on or about December 20, 2023," the complaint explains.

It goes on to report, "Song is believed to use her Toyota RAV4 to transport employees and other items to be used in furtherance of [illicit massage business]-related activities being conducted at New Elegant Shiatsu..."

At one point, according to the complaint, video surveillance from the Buffalo Niagara International Airport shows Song picking up a woman and taking her back to the spa.

"Video surveillance of New Elegant Shiatsu captured Song escorting [the woman], carrying luggage, into New Elegant Shiatsu. [The woman] was last observed being transported by Song on or about January 7, 2024."

At one point, Niagara County Sheriff's deputies stopped the RAV4. They say it was driven by an employee who gave them a "driver license issued by the People's Republic of China." Another employee, also from China, is reported to have been in the car.

"Based upon immigration and law enforcement database checks, it appears that Employee 2 entered the United States illegally through Mexico on or about December 24, 2023, and Employee 1 entered illegally through Mexico on or about August25,2023. According to law enforcement records, both individuals were encountered in San Diego, California by United States Border Patrol (“USBP”) agents at locations not designated as an official port of entry. Both individuals were issued notices to appear to court for unlawful entry into the United States."

Song is locked up and is due back in federal court, Friday afternoon, for a detention hearing.