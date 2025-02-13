Lackawanna dentist faces possible disciplinary action after allegedly using wrong medication on patient

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Dr. Richard Charlap, a dentist in Lackawanna, is under investigation by the State Education Department for allegedly using the wrong local anesthetic on a pregnant patient against a doctor's orders.

The investigation into Dr. Charlap began after he is heard, admitting on a secret recording to intentionally using the incorrect medication on a patient who was unaware of the situation. This admission was part of a 7 News I-Team reporting, that aired nearly a year ago, which has now led to potential disciplinary action by the state.

WATCH: 'I'll have to call the police on you': Lackawanna dentist confronted over New York State investigation

Lackawanna dentist confronted over New York State investigation

A spokesperson for the State Education Department confirmed to the 7 News I-Team that the case has been referred to the prosecutions division to pursue disciplinary action. "Many cases are concluded through negotiated settlements; other cases may take longer to resolve," the spokesperson said.

WATCH: 'What I did isn't allowed': I-Team obtains secret recording of Buffalo dentist

'What I did isn't allowed': I-Team obtains secret recording of Buffalo dentist

Despite the ongoing investigation, Dr. Charlap's office on South Park Avenue remains open, and he continues to see patients. The state is required by law to keep details of the case confidential until a final decision is made.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.