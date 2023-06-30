I-TEAM: DA's office receives ATF report on fire that killed Buffalo firefighter

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Erie County District Attorney’s Office received the final report from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) investigation into the fire that claimed the life of a Buffalo firefighter.

Firefighter Jason Arno died in the line of duty while battling a four-alarm fire on the 700 block of Main Street in March.

According to a spokesperson for the DA’s office, the final report is currently being reviewed as part of an ongoing investigation.

The ATF worked on its investigation for over two months before providing the report to Erie County District Attorney John Flynn, the I-Team learned.

Prior to receiving the report, members of the DA’s office reviewed other material and evidence to determine if there was any criminal conduct related to the fire.

The additional material in the ATF report is expected to assist Flynn in determining if there will be any charges.

“I'd be surprised if we find anything intentional at this point, but again it's not ruled out yet though, but whether or not there was reckless conduct or whether or not it was negligent conduct is being investigated,” Flynn stated in March.

The building was owned by Chris Jacobs, the former congressman and state senator, who purchased it months before the fatal fire.

Buffalo Fire Commissioner William Renaldo speculated that the fire could've been ignited by torch work being done outside of the building.

There were no active permits for work on the structure, which received 11 code violations since 2017.