I-Team: Cost of Western New York snow storm

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Following record snowfall in Western New York, government officials will work to determine the cost of damage and cleanup.

Late Sunday, President Joseph R. Biden approved New York State’s emergency declaration, meaning federal assistance is available and the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) is authorized to provide emergency protective measures for the state.

FEMA covers 75 percent of the allowable costs, while the remaining 25 percent is the local share, said Erie County Emergency Services Commissioner Dan Neaverth, Jr.

According to Neaverth, the overall threshold statewide to be eligible for reimbursement is nearly $33 million.

Erie County will work with towns and villages to calculate costs that are over and above normal day-to-day operations, such as bringing in extra personnel and equipment.

The county will need to hit a $3 million threshold.

City of Buffalo expenses for snow cleanup by private contractors and other costs will also be included in the reimbursements, said Michael DeGeorge, the city’s spokesman. He says the city will be working with the state on the total cost.

"My team and I will continue working around the clock to keep everyone safe, help communities dig out, and secure every last dollar to help rebuild and recover from this unprecedented, record-shattering historic winter storm,” said Gov. Kathy Hochul in a statement Monday.

The last time New York State submitted an emergency declaration request for a winter storm was following the November 2014 storm dubbed "Snowvember.”

The state had to meet a $27.3 million threshold for federal reimbursement. The total cost far surpassed that threshold at $46 million.

