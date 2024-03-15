'I am concerned': State senator sends letter calling for investigation into Buffalo dentist

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The 7 News I-Team has received the letter sent to the New York State Office of Professional Development, by State Senator Patrick Gallivan, calling for a full investigation of Dr. Richard Charlap.

Charlap was the focus of our 7 News I-Team investigation, Hypocritical Oath, accused of wrongdoing.

Sen. Gallivan (R-Elma) told 7 News I-Team investigator Ed Drantch, he was calling for a full investigation of this dentist and is referring the case to the State Office of Professions.

The letter says, in part,

As the Ranking Member of the NYS Senate Committee on Health, I am concerned about Dr. Charlap's alleged actions and the standard of care provided. I urge your office to conduct a full investigation and take disciplinary action if deemed warranted.

Charlap has been allowed to practice, despite two stayed suspensions and two malpractice lawsuit settlements in the last ten years.

"We all go to professionals. We send our family to professionals and we expect them to adhere to certain level of conduct and when you have a gross departure that puts you or your family — or the baby that you're carrying — in jeopardy, even though nothing happened in this case, that's a gross departure that I don't think is acceptable on any level and it doesn't make sense that a person should be continue to be allowed to practice if that's something they've done," Gallivan said.

The State Education Department, which has the oversight of a dentist's license, finally responded to the I-Team's repeated requests for a comment, explaining "we take all allegations of misconduct and neglect of duties against licensed professionals very seriously."

The state won't comment about the specifics of this case beyond what's publicly available.