NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WKBW) — Three people are facing federal mail theft-related charges, accused of stealing mail from blue mailboxes in Niagara Falls.
Federal prosecutors say a stolen arrow key — a special key used by letter carriers to open those blue mailboxes — was used to open mailboxes at the La Salle post office and the Main Street branch.
The three charged are:
- Carwin Lidge
- Jenny Alemany
- Richard Law
Prosecutors say this happened just before 2:30 a.m. Monday. They say surveillance pictures show Lidge, using the arrow key to open the mailbox outside the La Salle post office. They explain he shoved all the mail into a backpack.
Once they were caught, investigators say they found more than 200 pieces of mail in the backpack.
Law enforcement, according to the complaint, asked Lidge where the key was. Prosecutors say Lidge replied, "he chucked it." It was found nearby.
WATCH: 'He chucked it': Three accused of stealing 200 pieces of mail in Niagara Falls, stolen arrow key found
This all started after a letter carrier's arrow key was stolen in December, 2025. Ever since, investigators say the two mailboxes at La Salle and Main Street have been "identified as regular targets of mass mail theft."
Police have not said if either of these three people are responsible for the theft of that arrow key.
They're due back in court in January.