NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WKBW) — Three people are facing federal mail theft-related charges, accused of stealing mail from blue mailboxes in Niagara Falls.

Federal prosecutors say a stolen arrow key — a special key used by letter carriers to open those blue mailboxes — was used to open mailboxes at the La Salle post office and the Main Street branch.

The three charged are:



Carwin Lidge

Jenny Alemany

Richard Law

Prosecutors say this happened just before 2:30 a.m. Monday. They say surveillance pictures show Lidge, using the arrow key to open the mailbox outside the La Salle post office. They explain he shoved all the mail into a backpack.

WKBW-TV Investigators say the arrow key, stolen from a letter carrier in December, was used to open the blue mailboxes. It was found close to where Lidge was arrested.

Once they were caught, investigators say they found more than 200 pieces of mail in the backpack.

Law enforcement, according to the complaint, asked Lidge where the key was. Prosecutors say Lidge replied, "he chucked it." It was found nearby.

WATCH: 'He chucked it': Three accused of stealing 200 pieces of mail in Niagara Falls, stolen arrow key found

'He chucked it': Three accused of stealing 200 pieces of mail in Niagara Falls, stolen arrow key found

This all started after a letter carrier's arrow key was stolen in December, 2025. Ever since, investigators say the two mailboxes at La Salle and Main Street have been "identified as regular targets of mass mail theft."

WKBW-TV Investigators say these surveillance pictures show Lidge breaking into a blue mailbox with a stolen arrow key.

Police have not said if either of these three people are responsible for the theft of that arrow key.

They're due back in court in January.