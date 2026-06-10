BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A former New York State Supreme Court justice is accused of raping his former secretary and forcing her to perform sex acts in his judicial chambers. Now, in response to our 7 News I-Team Investigation, Confronting Justice, Governor Kathy Hochul's office is now calling for a full investigation.

Rebecca Klymn, from Rochester, made those allegations in a lawsuit against the state, the court system and Monroe County. That case is being heard in Erie County to avoid a conflict of interest.

When asked what she wants other women to know, Klymn said, "I want them to know they should not be quiet. As hard as it is and as hard as it's been for me. Don't keep it in. Continue to tell your story."

Her lawyer, Lindy Korn, says the state's policies on reporting sexual harassment "utterly failed."

In a statement sent to the 7 News I-Team, the governor's spokesperson said:

"All judges must be held to the highest ethical standards. These serious allegations must be fully investigated by the appropriate law enforcement entities and, if warranted, prosecuted to the full extent of the law."

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Former Justice Matthew Rosenbaum resigned in 2019 and agreed never to seek or accept judicial office in the future. That was part of an agreement with the Commission on Judicial Conduct, which now says the case is closed on its end.

WATCH: Governor Hochul's office calls for investigation after former NYS Supreme Court justice accused of rape

Gov. Hochul's office calls for investigation after former NYS Supreme Court justice accused of rape

Senator Jeremy Zellner serves on the Senate Judiciary Committee, dealing with legislation related to state and local courts. In a statement, Zellner said:

"I plan to take a serious look at any process that allows allegations of judicial misconduct to go unresolved simply because a judge resigns or agrees not to seek judicial office again. Public confidence in the courts depends on accountability, transparency and a system that protects the rights of victims while ensuring a fair and thorough review of serious allegations."

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Zellner also said the justice system has a responsibility to ensure that victims are protected, heard and given a fair opportunity to seek justice.

Rosenbaum, through his attorney, refused to speak with me.

WATCH: CONFRONTING JUSTICE: Woman accuses former NYS Supreme Court justice of rape, years of sexual coercion

'Abuse of power': Woman accuses former NYS Supreme Court justice of rape, years of sexual coercion

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