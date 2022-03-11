Former Erie County DPW employees arraigned on misconduct charges

LANCASTER, N.Y. (WKBW) — Three former employees of the Erie County Department of Public Works were arraigned Thursday following a criminal investigation.

The 7News I-Team was first to report that three individuals were accused of stealing county inspection stickers for personal vehicles in October.

The stickers were intended to be used on county equipment that is inspected at the Division of Highways building in Clarence.

According to the Erie County District Attorney's Office, it is also alleged that the defendants gave inspection stickers to other individuals to use on their vehicles.

An audit by the New York State Department of Motor Vehicles found that a total of 26 inspection stickers were improperly used.

Christopher Bugenhagen, 48, of Williamsville, Andrew Kasprzyk, 33, of Holland, and Carmen Turchiarelli, 39, of Pembroke were each arraigned on one count of official misconduct, a Class A misdemeanor.

The three men have since been terminated from their positions.

If convicted of the charge, they face a maximum sentence of one year in jail.