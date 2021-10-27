I-TEAM: Erie County employees accused of stealing inspection stickers

CLARENCE, N.Y. (WKBW) — Three Erie County Department of Public Works employees were placed on leave pending an investigation.

A county source with knowledge of the investigation confirmed to the 7 Eyewitness News I-Team that the employees are alleged to have used county inspection stickers on personal vehicles.

The stickers were intended to be used on Erie County equipment that is inspected at the Division of Highways building in Clarence.

The three workers are certified to perform the inspections, but are required to inspect county vehicles -- not personal vehicles.

William Geary, commissioner of public works, confirmed there is an ongoing investigation into the three employees. However, neither Geary nor a county spokesperson would confirm the nature of the investigation.

“We won’t get into the specifics of that, who is involved or what the focus is, but the results of that investigation will determine what happens with these employees,” said Peter Anderson, spokesperson for Erie County.

The Erie County District Attorney’s Office confirmed they are also involved in the investigation.

No timeline was given as to when the investigation is expected to be complete.