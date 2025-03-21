Erie County Sheriff John Garcia promised transparency but allegations of a cover up loom large

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — There are major questions about transparency inside the Erie County Sheriff's Office. This comes almost a year after Chief of Narcotics and Intelligence Dan Granville, is accused of hitting seven parked cars while he was driving a county-owned truck, on Buffalo's west side.

Granville's sister-in-law, a Buffalo police lieutenant, signed off on the police reports from the crashes. There is no indication drug or alcohol testing was done at the scene. Now, there is a Buffalo police internal investigation underway.

But as allegations of a cover up loom large, Erie County Sheriff John Garcia says these are just allegations and this was just a car accident.

As a candidate for sheriff, John Garcia told 7 News I-Team Investigator Ed Drantch, he would be tough on transparency.

Drantch: How do you increase transparency and how do you increase that public accountability?

Garcia: Transparency is so important. As a resident of Erie County and as a voter, I want to know what's going on with my elected officials. It's very important to have transparency, that public trust and we will have that from day one. The way we will have it is always be in front of the issues. If something does go wrong, you get in front of it.

Despite being tough on transparency then, the sheriff didn't say anything about this crash for a year.

WATCH: Erie County Lawmakers call for investigation into alleged hit-and-run cover-up

Now, Buffalo and Erie County lawmakers are demanding answers about an alleged cover-up involving Granville.

County lawmakers have set a date for when they are launching their own investigation. Erie County Legislature Chairman Tim Meyers said the Legislature plans to hold a meeting next month to get to the bottom of what happened.

"This whole thing is about getting the truth," Meyers said. "I want the truth. Everybody wants the truth. So that's what we're going to try to get, and we're going to try to do it in the most efficient way that we can."

He added that lawmakers are waiting for key details before moving forward.

Buffalo's Police Oversight Committee meeting is set for April 17. The Legislature’s meeting is set for April 24.

Meyers confirmed he is requesting that the sheriff, county attorney and Granville attend to answer questions.