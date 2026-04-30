TOWN OF HAMBURG, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Town of Hamburg police officer, Peter Randall, has been issued a letter of reprimand after an internal investigation found he violated department protocol while assisting federal agents with an immigration arrest. The assist was recorded by Randall's body-worn camera.

The incident happened on December 11, 2025. Border Patrol agents were tracking a gray pickup truck in the Town of Hamburg. Federal documents obtained by the 7 News I-Team explain that the truck was registered to an undocumented immigrant from Guatemala, who had been previously removed from the United States.

Those documents explain that agents lost sight of the truck before finding it parked in a Hamburg shopping center on McKinley Parkway near Wegmans. Federal officials requested help from Homeland Security agents. The Hamburg Police Department also helped in stopping the truck when it left the plaza.

While the Town of Hamburg Police Department does not enforce immigration law, its policy allows officers to assist federal agencies when asked, but it's how Officer Randall got involved that exposed a breach of protocol.

WATCH: 'Definitely some issues': Hamburg police officer reprimanded for violating rules during immigration arrest

Hamburg police officer reprimanded for violating rules during immigration arrest

THE BODY CAMERA VIDEO

Body camera video — obtained by the 7 News I-Team through a Freedom of Information Law request — shows Randall muting his microphone when explaining to a fellow officer why he responded to the federal immigration operation.

When Randall approached the stopped truck, federal agents were questioning the driver, who turned out to be a United States citizen. The driver was reluctant to hand over his identification.

Randall retrieved tire deflators, which he called "sticks," from his patrol car and placed them around the truck's back tire. He then called the station to request backup, stating he was assisting Border Patrol.

As a federal agent questioned a passenger in the back seat, documents explain that person tried to run. Body camera video shows Randall pulling out his taser, threatening the driver and the passenger.

WATCH: The 7 News I-Team obtains body-worn camera video of Randall getting involved in immigration arrest *WARNING: THIS VIDEO CONTAINS FOUL LANGUAGE*

Immigration arrest in the Town of Hamburg

DEPARTMENTAL POLICY WASN'T FOLLOWED

Town of Hamburg Police Chief Peter Dienes said he did not know about the incident until I started asking questions.

"We answer 3,000 calls a month. So something like that may or may not come to my attention," Dienes said.

Department policy, obtained by the 7 News I-Team through a FOIL request, states the chief of police has the power to grant police assistance. It also explains that a "shift supervisor shall authorize the appropriate response upon request from an outside agency."

When asked if the shift supervisor authorized Randall to get involved, Dienes said no, adding that the supervisor showed up "after the fact."

After the arrest, the immigrants were transferred into Border Patrol custody. Body camera video captured Randall apologizing to a lieutenant.

"I apolo...they only had one dude here...and one of my other buddies who wasn't here called me...said, 'hey, can I send you this guy's number...they're looking for help' and then the one dude tried bailing," Randall said.

The supervisor responded to Randall, to which he said, "Clear. My bad. I'm sorry LT."

Randall's actions violated another department policy, which requires a use of force report and supervisor notification when a taser is displayed. Dienes confirmed to the 7 News I-Team that there was not a use of force form filed.

Drantch: Was there a use-of-force form filed in this case?

Dienes: We are also looking into that.

Drantch: Well, have you seen it?

Dienes: No.

Drantch: Does that mean there wasn't one filed?

Dienes: There wasn't one.

Drantch: So again, another violation of your own policy and procedures.

Dienes: Correct.

Drantch: So what does that tell you about this officer?

Dienes: Well, that there's definitely some issues.

WKBW Town of Hamburg Police Chief Peter Dienes

RANDALL'S DISCIPLINARY HISTORY

Randall has been on the force for six years and has three disciplinary issues on his record. Two resulted in actual discipline, including one in 2024 and a three-day suspension a year prior. That was for "failure to recuse." Dienes says in that case, Randall inserted himself into a call where he knew the person. Dienes says Randall should have known there was a conflict of interest and that it was inappropriate for him to get involved.

Former Erie County District Attorney John Flynn, who has no affiliation with the investigation, said Randall's disciplinary history is concerning for his credibility. Flynn emphasized the importance of following the chain of command and department procedures.

"First, it is for the efficiency of the organization that you're working for," Flynn said. "Number two is safety. Not only officer safety, but safety of the community. Whenever anyone doesn't follow and doesn't properly proceed, that's concerning for that individual department and that individual community."

Despite the violations, Dienes said Randall is fit for the job.

"We take our job very seriously. We want to do what's best for the community. Yes, at times, rules and procedures aren't followed and that's where we have to take measures to make sure that doesn't happen again," Dienes said.

Dienes said if a call for help from the federal agents had come through 911 dispatch, they would have sent an officer to assist.

Randall did not respond to a request for comment. Federal officials only stated that this was a federal immigration enforcement issue.

The undocumented immigrant, arrested in this case, pleaded guilty to re-entry of a removed alien and faces possible deportation when sentenced in July.

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