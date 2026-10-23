Cheektowaga police officer, dispatchers disciplined for alleged misuse of Flock cameras

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WKBW) — The 7 News I-Team is breaking new details about discipline issued to three Cheektowaga Police employees after a months-long investigation into misuse of Flock cameras.

Officials said three employees used Flock camera data to track another employee over several months.

WATCH: Cheektowaga police officer, dispatchers suspended for alleged misuse of Flock cameras to track fellow employee

Cheektowaga police officer, dispatchers accused of misusing Flock cameras to track fellow employee

An investigation found Officer Robert Dombrowski, Dispatcher Anthony Filipiski Jr. and Dispatcher Lawrence Sieber ran an employee's license plate several times to track whether they had been meeting with another employee on her lunch break.

According to the investigation, Filipiski searched the license plate 123 times, Dombrowski searched the license plate 72 times and Sieber searched the license plate 24 times.

All three employees have received final warnings. According to officials, Officer Dombrowski received a 20-day suspension. Dispatcher Filipiski and Sieber were suspended for 45 days.

The warning includes a one-year "last chance," meaning their employment could be terminated if any of them violate the law or office policies during that time. All three employees signed the agreement.