Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown receives funding boost from Paladino-linked LLCs ahead of early voting

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Mayor Byron W. Brown received a funding boost from money linked to prominent developer Carl Paladino ahead of early voting for the Nov. 2 general election.

New York State Board of Elections disclosure reports, analyzed by the 7 Eyewitness News I-Team, show $10,000 was given to the Brown for Buffalo campaign committee from Paladino-linked limited liability companies on Oct. 18.

The contributions, made by 1291 Group and 224 Group, list the Main Street address of Ellicott Development Company.

Ellicott Development, whose CEO is William Paladino, was founded by chairman Carl Paladino in 1973.

The one-day total of $10,000 is one of the largest contributions ever given by Paladino-linked money to a candidate.

The former GOP gubernatorial nominee called on Brown to run a write-in campaign for mayor following his defeat in the Democratic primary.

Despite Brown's acceptance of money linked to Paladino, Brown previously stated that he, "did not seek – nor will I accept – support in any form" from Paladino.

In a statement provided to 7 Eyewitness News, a spokesperson for the campaign said, "the Brown Campaign has not accepted any contributions from Carl Paladino. These two groups are not owned by or affiliated with him."

Erie County Supreme Court records show that the LLCs that contributed to Brown's campaign are in fact linked to Paladino.

The Paladino family and their companies have a history of donating to Brown's campaigns. They have contributed over $7,000 to Brown's previous bids for mayor.

Large contributions were also made by Matthew Jemal ($7,700), vice president of Douglas Development Corporation, and Paul Millstein ($7,700), head of development for Douglas Development.

In total, Brown has received over $270,000 in campaign contributions this October, compared to over $175,000 for Democratic nominee India B. Walton.

The early voting period runs through Oct. 31.

