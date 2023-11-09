7 News I-Team named finalist for 2024 duPont-Columbia Award

NEW YORK (WKBW) — The 7 News I-Team is nominated for a 2024 Alfred I. duPont-Columbia University Award for its investigation into police misconduct in Western New York.

The award is considered the broadcast equivalent of the Pulitzer Prize, which is also administered by Columbia University. One of 30 finalists, the awards honor outstanding public service audio and video reporting.

"Behind the Blue Line" exposed New York State Police internal documents revealing sex on duty, DWIs and lies, and the failure of the Erie County Sheriff's Office to decertify deputies that were fired and convicted of crimes.

7 News’ previous awards for coverage of police misconduct include a 2023 Regional Edward R. Murrow Award for investigative reporting; a 2022 E.W. Scripps Company Give Light Award; and a 66th Annual New York Emmy® Awards nomination for investigative reporting.

The team is comprised of Investigative Reporter Ed Drantch, I-Team Producer Sean Mickey and former Photojournalist Jeff Wick.

Winners will be presented with their Silver Batons at a ceremony at Columbia University on Thursday, January 25 in New York. The awards were created in 1942 to "uphold the highest standards of journalism."

The I-Team was previously awarded a 2020 duPont-Columbia Award for its investigation into sexual abuse within the Catholic Diocese of Buffalo.