5/14 Memorial Commission can decide not to pick any of the concepts submitted

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Monday is the last day for contractors and designers to submit ideas for the 5/14 memorial, honoring the ten people shot and killed at Tops on Jefferson Avenue.

But the 7 News I-Team has learned, despite the deadline, the 5/14 Commission has the option not to choose any of the submissions.

Buried deep within the Request for Submissions packet is a clause that explains, the commission can reject "any and all submissions" and can choose not to follow the process outlined in the call for submissions.

7 News Anchor Ed Drantch spoke with Rev. Mark Blue, about the fine print. Blue is the chairman of the 5/14 Commission.

He says this is what the 9/11 Commission had in its plan, too.

"We followed that same practice," Blue said.

DRANTCH: Is there a moment where you think the commission would say, 'we don't like any of these submissions, we're doing our own thing?'

REV. BLUE: We haven't gotten to that point yet. I won't put the cart before the horse. We'll take all the input that comes in, we'll continue to have the community as part of this process. And then we'll go from there. But that is not to that statement is there not to to pigeonhole us into accepting something that the community does not want or agree to.

After Monday's deadline for submissions, the commission could pick a small number of them to move onto phase two.

Those designers would have to present their proposals to the commission.

The public will not be allowed into those presentations.

Instead, they'll be recorded for you to watch.

We told you last month, how New York State is pledging $900,000 for this memorial. But the City of Buffalo is also supposed to commit some cash.

A City of Buffalo spokesperson still cannot say how much money will be used nor where that money is coming from.

Last month, Rev. Blue told the 7 News I-Team, the commission had only pledges but no tangible money.

The City of Buffalo spokesperson would not say how many submissions the commission has received.