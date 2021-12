Holiday Countdown: UPS, FedEx and USPS shipping deadlines for gifts to reach their destinations by Christmas

You've picked out the perfect gift, but will you get it shipped in time for it to make an appearance under the tree on Christmas morning?

We're breaking down shipping deadlines for three major carriers. These are recommended send-by dates from each service for domestic shipping (U.S. to U.S.). Keep in mind that actual delivery dates can vary depending on origin, destination and other factors like extreme weather. Generally, costs increase with faster delivery options.

United States Postal Service



USPS Retail Ground Service - Wednesday, December 15

First-Class Mail Service - Friday, December 17

Priority Mail Service - Saturday, December 18

Priority Mail Express Service - Thursday, December 23

FedEx



FedEx Ground - Wednesday, December 15

FedEx Freight Priority or Direct - Wednesday, December 15

FedEx Express Saver - Tuesday, December 21

FedEx 3Day Freight - Tuesday, December 21

2Day & 2Day AM - Wednesday, December 22

FedEx 2Day Freight - Wednesday, December 22

FO, PO, SO, Extra Hours - Thursday, December 23

FedEx 1Day Freight - Thursday, December 23

FedEx Same Day - Friday, December 24

UPS



UPS Ground - varies based on shipping location and destination. Check with UPS.

UPS 3 Day Select - Tuesday, December 21

UPS 2nd Day Air - Wednesday, December 22

UPS Next Day Air - Thursday, December 23

All three services are closed on Christmas Day. However, USPS Priority Mail Express, FedEx Custom Critical, and UPS Express Critical packages will still be delivered.