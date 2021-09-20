Higgins: U.S. extends restrictions on non-essential travel at U.S.-Canada border to October 21

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The United States has again announced an extension to its restrictions on non-essential travel into the United States from Canada, according to a statement from Congressman Brian Higgins (D-Buffalo).

The restrictions, which were set to expire on September 21, will now remain in effect through October 21.

The Department of Homeland Security says the restrictions do not apply to air, freight rail, or sea travel but do apply to land ports of entry and ferry terminals along the U.S.-Canada border. In Western New York, this includes the Peace Bridge, Rainbow Bridge, and Lewiston-Queenston Bridge.

The restrictions do not apply to essential travel. According to DHS "essential travel" includes but is not limited to:



U.S. citizens and lawful permanent residents returning to the United States;

Individuals traveling for medical purposes (e.g., to receive medical treatment in the United States);

Individuals traveling to attend educational institutions;

Individuals traveling to work in the United States (e.g., individuals working in the farming or agriculture industry who must travel between the United States and Canada in furtherance of such work);

Individuals traveling for emergency response and public health purposes (e.g., government officials or emergency responders entering the United States to support federal, state, local, tribal, or territorial government efforts to respond to COVID-19 or other emergencies);

Individuals engaged in lawful cross-border trade (e.g., truck drivers supporting the movement of cargo between the United States and Canada);

Individuals engaged in official government travel or diplomatic travel;

Members of the U.S. Armed Forces, and the spouses and children of members of the U.S. Armed Forces, returning to the United States; and

Individuals engaged in military-related travel or operations.

Canada opened its border to vaccinated Americans, with COVID-19 testing requirements, on August 9.

In a statement, Congressman Higgins said: