Gas prices across nation match a seven-year high, averaging $3.23 per gallon in Buffalo

David Zalubowski/AP
A vehicle is filled with gasoline at a Mobil station Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021, in Littleton, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Posted at 10:36 AM, Sep 20, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-20 10:36:42-04

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Gas prices in Buffalo remain slightly higher than the national average, according to AAA of Western and Central New York.

The national average price for a gallon of gasoline is $3.20. In New York State, the average is $3.28. Local and regional averages are as follows, including trend data provided by AAA:

  • Batavia - $3.26 (up one cent since last week)
  • Buffalo - $3.23 (no change since last week)
  • Ithaca - $3.28 (up one cent since last week)
  • Rochester - $3.28 (up one cent since last week)
  • Rome - $3.30 (no change since last week)
  • Syracuse - $3.24 (no change since last week)
  • Watertown - $3.25 (no change since last week)

Nationally, this week's gas price average matches a seven-year high. The recent rise in prices comes as Hurricanes Ida and Nicholas have impacted oil and refinery production. Some states have seen gas prices jump by 10 cents week-over-week. New York State's average stayed the same week-over-week.

Both the New York State and national average gas prices are more than $1.00 higher than they were at this time last year.

Travelers can look up gas prices across the country on AAA's website.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc.
