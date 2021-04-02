Friday is World Autism Awareness Day, here's how you can help spread awareness

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — April 2 is World Autism Awareness Day and April is Autism Awareness Month.

According to the organization Autism Speaks, on Friday, hundreds of thousands of landmarks, buildings and communities will light up blue to show to support for the people and families impacted by autism.

The day is designed to help educate people worldwide on how far-reaching the disorder is.

According to the CDC, autism spectrum disorder affects one in every 54 children, and the disorder is four times more likely to occur in boys than in girls.

The agency says between 2009-2017, one in six children aged three to 17 years old were diagnosed with a developmental disability, as reported by parents. These included autism, attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder, blindness, and cerebral palsy, among others.

People are asked to wear blue to help raise awareness for autism on Friday as well.