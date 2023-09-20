‘We're devalued and underappreciated’: Sweet Home & Depew teachers working without contracts

AMHERST, NY (WKBW) — Some teachers in Western New York have been back in the classroom, working without a contract.

Teachers from the Sweet Home Central School District and the Depew Union Free School District staged separate rallies Tuesday night letting you know they are working without a contract.

“We're devalued and under-appreciated,” declared Paul Szymendera, president, Sweet Home Education Association.

Sweet Home Central School District teachers have been without a contract since July 1.

“When we know kids in the classroom need their teachers first and foremost and we're here to help them, and it feels like our district and board of education is not necessarily here to help us,” Szymendera noted.

“Our teachers at Sweet Home High School really care for our students. we're the front-line workers to the community -- no matter what our student's needs are,” remarked Mary Beth Bruce, social studies teacher, Sweet Home High School.

Long-time teacher Bruce joined me in a Zoom call on Wednesday.

“What is it like for you, right now, for you to be in a classroom working without a contract?” Buckley questioned. “Our teachers are having an unprecedented year I would say. I’ve been employed at Sweet Home for 22 years -- never before in my career have, I felt so devalued, underappreciated, disconnected, and abandoned,” responded Bruce.

The Sweet Home district walked away from negotiations in May and filed for impasse.

Sweet Home Schools Superintendent Dr. Michael Ginestre issued the following written statement:

"The District acknowledges that Sweet Home teachers are working on an expired contract. We value their hard work and want nothing more than to come to an agreement. The Sweet Home Central School District has contacted the Public Employees Relations Board (PERB) to secure a mediator to help expedite our talks and resolve our differences. Matters related to negotiations are confidential and the District will have no further comment.”





“Salaries and benefits are top priority for both our unit as well as the school district,” described Jeff Addesa, president, Depew Teachers Organization.

Depew teachers have been working without a contract since June 30 and say they are also fighting for a fair contract seeking better pay and benefits.

“The wage from 2010 the top step of a teacher — at about $90,000 has an equivalent of about $135,000 today, so we did not keep up with the rate of inflation and our members our suffering,” explained Addesa.

However, the teacher union is expected to return to the bargaining table in mid-October.

Depew School District sent also issued a statement:

"The District has been bargaining in good faith with the Depew Teachers Organization since March 2023. In accordance with the Taylor Law, the terms of the current contract between the DTO and the District will continue until the parties have settled on a new contract. The parties have scheduled additional bargaining sessions in the upcoming weeks. The District has, at all times, been at the table bargaining in good faith with the DTO and will continue to do so unless the parties reach an impasse, at which time we will request a mediator from the Public Employment Relations Board. The District will not comment on the details of the ongoing negotiations as the ground rules agreed to by both parties at the start of negotiations."



Dr. Hank Stopinski, superintendent, Depew Union Free School District

The state's largest teachers union, New York State United Teachers (NYSUT) said 130 local unions across the state began the new school year with expired contracts.

“As we have seen this year, workers across industries and across our country are standing up for their rights to fair pay and working conditions,” said NYSUT President Melinda Person. “It is well past time for districts to acknowledge the increasing demands of the education profession and agree to fair contracts that show they value and respect educators as hard-working, dedicated professionals. An investment in our educators and public schools is an investment in our students and communities.”

