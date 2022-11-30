Ultimate show of inclusion at Amherst Central High School

AMHERST, NY (WKBW) — Amherst Central High School displays the ultimate show of inclusion by officially signing a student with a disability to be their first-ever volunteer student assistant coach for the varsity boys' basketball team.

From the moment you first meet high school senior George Scandurra your mood brightens. This fun-loving, high-spirited, 19-year-old is filled with love for his coach, teammates, classmates, and his school.

WKBW George Scandurra in the Amherst Central High School gym.

“I love my team — my family,” Scandurra declared.

“He just brings light to every situation and I know for myself, he makes my day every single day even if I'm having a bad day,” remarked Chris Kensy, teacher, and coach.

Boys varsity coach Chris Kensy tells me they wanted to name George the first-ever volunteer student assistant coach for the varsity boys basketball team.

WKBW Boys varsity coach Chris Kensy with George.

“I looked into it and we've never had a volunteer student assistant and we offered him it and he's been asking me every single day — 'coach when do I sign the contract'", noted Kensy.

So the school made it official and just like the big leagues had a signing ceremony and gave George #30.

Amherst Central High School George signs volunteer student assistant coach.

But George is already a rock star as a member of the unified basketball team and last spring he made a '3-point' shot.

His coach says everyone knows George from players to coaches to classmates.

“He probably has more fans in Amherst and Western New York than most kids do on any sports team,” Kensy said.

In the high school gym, George practices and practices, trying over and over to make a basket.

WKBW George in school gym.





“There's a saying that shooters have no conscience and George is a shooter — no matter if he misses two shots or he's making them — he's going to take it if he's open,” Kensy explained.

But with classmates encouraging him George gets pumped up and makes the shot.

WKBW George Scandurra is surrounded by classmates after making a basket.

As a student with a disability, George attends some inclusion classes and a BOCES program and tells me he has some favorite subjects.

“My favorite is math and science this year,” said Scandurra

But he's also a talented assistant coach and I asked George to show me how to make a basket.

WKBW George instructs on how to shoot a basketball.

“Okay — so George you've got to coach me on this. How am I going to do this?” Buckley asked. “Do it — do it. Just try it!” exclaimed Scandurra.

It worked. One take and I made the basket with high fives from George.

George is hard-working and soaks up every moment on the basketball court.

“And I love it so much,” Scandurra described.

“If everybody could have George in their life — they would be happier people,” Kensy reflected.

