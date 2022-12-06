Two SUNY campuses in WNY facing looming deficits

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — Looming budget deficits at two SUNY campuses in Western New York are promoting a call for action.

“This is simply unacceptable and to speak candidly, cause for serious concern,” remarked Fred Kowal, president, of United University Professions (UUP).

An urgent message coming from United University Professions, the higher education union.

The president spoke at SUNY Buffalo State Tuesday sounding the alarm and saying the future of SUNY and affordable education is in jeopardy.

He and other stakeholders are begging state lawmakers to invest about $350 million to prevent deficits at Buffalo State and SUNY Fredonia.

“They are able to do the recruitment and the retention, keep the students in so they graduate on time then they don't have student debt to deal with — that's what we are looking for here,” Kowal noted.

The union says 19 SUNY campuses are facing potential shortfalls:

Albany

ESF

Brockport

Buffalo State

Cortland

Empire State

Fredonia

Geneseo

New Paltz

Old Westbury

Oneonta

Oswego

Plattsburgh

Potsdam

Purchase

Canton

Cobleskill

Delhi

Morrisville



Here in Western New York, the UUP says the projected deficit at Fredonia is $16.8 million and Buffalo State is running up a $16 million deficit.

I asked the union president what is driving these deficits. He says declining enrollment is one reason.

“And it's the issue of fees where campuses — especially places like Buffalo State and Fredonia — the comprehensive campuses — where they've tried to make up the revenue difference because tuition was frozen for two years,” Kowal responded.

Kowal said the issue of fees on campuses is making it very difficult for students.

But SUNY also continues to offer eligible students tuition free.

“Is tuition-free coming home to roost for these college campuses?” Buckley questioned. “No, I think that the reality is if you're going to have a truly public higher education system, then you have to ask the question as to whether or not tuition should even be charged. At his point, what we see is freezing tuition as a good start, but let's get the fees under control and the way you do that is by investing in the campuses,” described Kowal.

Buffalo State issued a statement noting enrollment in higher education has declined nationwide over the years, but Governor Kathy Hochul and state lawmakers are making the "most significant investment in higher education in a generation.”



"While enrollment in higher education across the nation has declined over the years, Governor Kathy Hochul and our state legislature made the most significant investment in higher education in a generation to secure SUNY as a global leader and deliver an affordable and accessible college education. Buffalo State looks forward to continuing our dialogue with the state to increase support for Buffalo State and public higher education in Western New York as we provide affordable, transformative, and high-quality education for New Yorkers and beyond.



President Katherine Conway-Turner.

Buffalo State students tell me they're hearing about money troubles on campus.

“It's kind of like a murmur here from professors and other staff on campus — that we are running out of money,” explained Mike Brooks.

Brooks, a second-year student, says some professors are leaving and classes are cut each semester.

“I really feel like it's lack of resources. I kind of notice that a lot of staff are leaving,” Brooks noted. “I can feel the nervousness going on.”

Jack Bergum, a second-year Buffalo State student, says he’s also hearing from professors who say they are not earning enough, compared to other colleagues in higher education.

“They mention almost every day that it's below where it should be,” Bergum said.

The union president says it is getting tougher to attract and retain professors and staffers with deficits looming.

“Are you worried about job layoffs for faculty or anything like that could come back to hit you from these deficits?” Buckley asked. “I think potentially that could be the case looking down the road and I think what's imperative is for the funding to come in so we can attract and retain high-quality faculty and professional staff,” replied Kowal.

Speaking at the news conference, Buffalo State student Carlissia Ford urged the state to fairly fund SUNY in support of students.

“You can’t half invest into something. You have to lean in and really put your feet in the water,” Ford stated. “Because it is disheartening to hear that certain students do struggle with finances, luckily I’m lucky enough to have my school fully covered, but others are not.”

SUNY Fredonia issued a statement in response to the union’s news conference.

"SUNY Fredonia has been and is taking proactive steps to address budgetary issues while continuing to prioritize the academic success and well-being of its students. We also remain steadfast to our commitment to students, faculty and staff, and Western New York."



President Stephen H. Kolison, Jr., Ph.D.



The UUP was joined at the news conference Tuesday by Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown and some state lawmakers including State Senator Tim Kennedy, Assemblywoman Monica Wallace, and Assemblyman Jon Rivera. All called on the state to fund SUNY.

“We know that without proper higher education funding — not only are we giving up the middle class — we're giving up on our children we are giving up on our cities we are giving up on our regions,” Rivera stated.

7 News also reached out to SUNY for a comment. SUNY issued the following statement:

"The most recently enacted state budget included the most significant investment in higher education in a generation. SUNY alone is receiving about a $300 million increase in operating aid and $660 million in new capital, which will enable campuses to construct state-of-the-art classrooms, as well as research and lab space and continue to fulfill its mission to provide an affordable, high-quality, academic experience for all students. This significant funding supports the Governor's vision to secure SUNY's place as a global leader in higher education and workforce development, and - most importantly - includes unprecedented funding to support students, campuses, faculty, and researchers across all public colleges and universities.”



SUNY

SUNY also noted the 'Enacted Budget' included increased funding for SUNY and provided a few more examples showing what the budget includes:

$60 million for new operating aid systemwide which will help support leading priorities such as increasing enrollment

$53 million to hire new faculty

15% increase in funding for Educational Opportunity Programs, a life-changing program which has helped more than 78,000 New Yorkers from underprivileged communities pursue their academic and career goals

$150 million expansion of the Tuition Assistance Program to include part-time students

The elimination of the TAP gap for SUNY state-operated campuses

