'The District's silence has been deafening' Staff, parents disappointed in Sweet Home School leaders

AMHERST, NY — On Tuesday, during the Sweet Home Board of Education meeting, staff and parents demanded the District condemn recent anti-Semitic incidents.

These demands come after a video circulated on social mediain October showing a Sweet Home student ripping down the Israeli flag inside the high school.

During the board meeting, 7 News learned of more incidents.

"The district's silence has been deafening, a missed opportunity, a missed opportunity to take a stand, a missed opportunity to say that Antisemitism will not be tolerated, a missed opportunity to let your Jewish members of your school community feel like they matter," said Karen Meltzer, Speech Pathologist at Willow Ridge Elementary School.

Another disappointed member spoke, citing Sweet Home's 'dedication to diversity and inclusion' and saying the school leaders are not taking the oath to heart.

"We implore you to do the right thing, take a stand. Communicate to our faculty and staff, our students, our parents, and our community members that there is never a time when hateful words and actions will be tolerated, and accountability will be swift for those who choose hate," said Paul Syzmendera, member of the Sweet Home Education Foundation.

After a back and forth between the audience and board members, Board of Education President Amy Battaglia said she would not engage.

"It's funny. I feel a lot of hate coming at me right now. We do not respond to these attacks. It is board policy we do not respond," said Battaglia.

7 News Reporter Jaurdyn Johnson reached out to Battaglia and Sweet Home Superintendent Michael Ginestre but has not received a response.