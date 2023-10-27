'It is atrocious' Mother claims antisemitism in Sweet Home District schools

BUFFALO, NY — A viewer told 7 News that Shoshana Milich has taken her children out of the Sweet Home School District due to antisemtic remarks from students.

7 News reporter Jaurdyn Johnson spoke to Milich about her concerns.

"They don't feel safe and I cannot blame them because I wouldn't feel safe myself," said Milich.

Her two kids have not gone to school since last week after a video circulated social media showing a student ripping down the Israeli flag which hangs beside other nations in the foyer of the Sweet Home High school.

Milich says she has filed a complaint with the district and is demanding her children be taught from home.

"I have requested that my children and any child affected by this be given home instruction until there is a remedy," said Milich.

Sweet Home Superintendent Michael Ginestre says the district cannont comment on going investigations but says they are taking Milich's claims seriously.

"Our School District is operating smoothly, but we all take claims like that seriously," said Ginestre.