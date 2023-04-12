Sweet Home School District experiencing enrollment growth

AMHERST, N.Y. (WKBW) — 7 News remains committed to following up on stories that matter to our community.

As we reported Tuesday, some Sweet Home Central School District parents are upset because their children are eating lunch in the classroom instead of the cafeterias at four of the district’s elementary schools.

WKBW Sweet Home Central School District.

But the superintendent told 7 News Senior Reporter Eileen Buckley that it comes down to space and that's unlikely to change moving forward as the district continues to experience increases in enrollment.

“We're seeing I would say one to one and a half percent over the past six years and we're projecting about the same over the next seven years,” replied Superintendent Michael Ginestre.

The Sweet Home School District in Amherst and a portion of Tonawanda are experiencing enrollment growth across all six of its schools:



Sweet Home High School

Sweet Home Middle

Glendale Elementary

Heritage Heights Elementary

Maplemere Elementary

Willow Ridge Elementary

“We're seeing it across the district — K-through 12 and now we are welcoming UPK full-day programs into the district as well,” explained Ginestre.

WKBW Superintendent Michael Ginestre.

Superintendent Ginestre tells me he believes there are several factors for the enrollment growth, but one of the biggest could be that Sweet Home has become a "destination district" for immigrant populations who want to move to the Buffalo area.

WKBW Inside Sweet Home School District.

“We're a diverse district — we speak 42 different languages here at Sweet Home and we are a very welcoming environment for anybody looking to move into the Buffalo area,” noted Ginestre.

“But it's a good problem to have?” Buckley questioned. “It's a very good problem to have and we welcome all of our families into the district and if people are thinking about moving into the Sweet Home District they will be welcomed with open arms,” Ginestre responded.

WKBW Sweet Home Central School District.

The superintendent says economic development in the Town of Amherst is also making a difference in a higher student population.

Nearly a decade ago the district was actually considering shutting down one of its elementary schools, Heritage Height, but fortunately, it was spared.

“There's been a lot of new housing development in the north end where Heritage Height is located and so to have that building with our other facilities has been truly helpful during this time,” described Ginestre.

WKBW Outside Sweet Home Middle School.

“We're working in conjunction with the town of Amherst now and the supervisor's office has been great in keeping us informed about some new housing development that is going up. The redevelopment of the Boulevard Mall site and so we're seeing more residents moving into the district than the past decade.”

Sweet Home School Board President Marianne Jasen tells me they are a "growing district" because people are recognizing it's a"good district" with "Low tax rates" and their "special education department is second to none.”

