Students with developmental disabilities bond with police

HAMBURG, NY (WKBW) — A ‘first-of-its-kind’ opportunity for some Frontier Central High School students with developmental disabilities.

WKBW Town of Hamburg Police connects with students.

The students and law enforcement came together for the “Building Community Connections” event.

It offered an important lesson about what to do when encountering police.

A little Tick, Tac, Toe and a game of Cornhole — members of the Town of Hamburg Police and nearly a dozen frontier high school students, with a variety of developmental disabilities, making connections with one another.

WKBW Frontier student and officer play Cornhole.

“That police officers are their friends. We're here to help them,” Chief Pete Dienez, Town of Hamburg Police Department.

But then a serious side to this event, a few of the students are driving or plan to drive and since some of these students can be triggered by noise or experience sensitivity issues and others are on the autism spectrum, it was time for a lesson on what to do if you're pulled over.

WKBW Hamburg Police demonstrated pulling over students.

“We really should teach them how to interact with the police when they're pulled over — those awkward uncomfortable situations give them the guidance, so they know how to do it,” explained Meg Comerford, special education teacher, Frontier High School.

WKBW Meg Comerford, special education teacher, Frontier High School.

In the parking lot of the Hamburg Fairgrounds, Hamburg Police cars would move up behind a parked car, turning the lights and siren on to notify two students, one in the driver seat, the other in the passenger side, that police are approaching.

WKBW Sheyanne Brown, Frontier High senior.

“What was that like just having that experience and learning what to do?” Buckley asked. “A little bit scary, but I think I got it,” answered Sheyanne Brown, Frontier High senior.

WKBW Emily Santangelo, senior.

“What was it like to be pulled over by the police?” Buckley questioned. “Ahhhh,” gestured Emily Santangelo, senior. “We're you nervous?” Buckley asked. “No,” replied Santangelo. “Did you just listen to the officer?” Buckley wondered. Yeah,” responded Santangelo.

Comerford organized the simulation event with the police department. She's working to teach students how to advocate for themselves. She says students also carry these cards indicating their disability, so police can communicate with them.

WKBW Identification cards carried by students.

“It may say allergies. It may also say non-verbal, but can completely follow two-step directions and it may say things like 'has an unusual gate’, so the officer knows they're not walking funny because they're hurt — they've always walked like that — it's a disability they have,” noted Comerford.

Town of Hamburg Police Chief Dienez tells me those cards are vital.

WKBW Town of Hamburg Police Pete Chief Dienez.

“To realize that there is something exceptional going on here — it's not a normal traffic stop and the person that is exhibiting these behaviors is doing that because of a possible disability or a medical problem,” Dienez remarked.

The organizer of this event tells me as far as she knows, she's the only district in Erie County as well as the state, that's hosting this important lesson.

WKBW Dyland Clark, student.

“What was the experience? Describe it?” Buckley asked. “It was pretty good,” replied Dyland Clark, student.

WKBW Trevor Rook, student.

“Do you like meeting the police?” Buckley questioned. “Yes,” answered Trevor Rook, student. “What's your experience been,” Buckley asked. “Really, really, really cool,” responded Rook.

“Stay safe, be kind, respect others,” commented Brown.



