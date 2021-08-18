Over 100 lost AP exams from Starpoint High School students recovered

LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WKBW) — Starpoint Central School District Superintendent Dr. Sean Croft tells 7 Eyewitness News that all 106 AP exams reportedly lost by UPS have now been recovered.

Students called on Sen. Chuck Schumer to help them locate the exams.

"We were quite shocked by that information. They told us that four of our boxes that we sent at different times had arrived, however this one was missing," Dr. Croft told 7 Eyewitness News reporter Olivia Proia back in July, "Without those exams, they will not fix a score to a student even though they went through the entire course and the exams were lost. That’s a huge disappointment for our students."

The district says the exams have been successfully scanned and are now with College Board.