OLV Elementary to host ‘mini school day’ Saturday for open house

LACKAWANNA, NY (WKBW) — A Catholic school is getting creative when it comes to recruiting new students. Our Lady of Victory Elementary School in Lackawanna will be hosting a “Super Saturday" open house this weekend.

WKBW Outside the OLV Elementary School in Lackawanna.

But it will have a unique spin, students and teachers will be in the classrooms Saturday for a normal 'mini day' of learning.

“Everyone here is like really nice. We're all really good friends. The whole school is really close,” declared Olivia McDonald, student.

Olivia McDonald is a 7th grader here at OLV Elementary. When I stopped by on Tuesday she was working with other students designing flowers and items to showcase at the open house. McDonald wants everyone to know why she likes her school so much.

WKBW Olivia McDonald, 7th grade student at OLV.

“I like that all the teachers are really nice and they don't yell,” McDonald explained.

Sixth grader Micah Giglia tells 7 News he likes the school for his friends, gym class, and math.

Giglia came over in 4th grade from a public school and really noticed a difference in a smaller school setting.

“There were more classes in public schools but there wasn't as much like learning and attention certain students,” Giglia recalled.

WKBW Sixth grader Micah Giglia.

Giglia says he really likes his math class and is already taking algebra. Giglia tells me he likes math because of his teacher.

“The teacher,” noted Giglia. “What does the teacher do that makes a difference?” Buckley asked. “She's just better at teaching and she helps us learn,” replied Giglia.

OLV school is home to roughly 100 students in pre-k-through 8th grade.

Technology Teacher Joseph Patti works with students in the school's tech lab which features a number of high-tech learning tools for students.

WKBW Technology Teacher Joseph Patti works with students in the school's tech lab.

“We have four 3D printers. We brought virtual reality into the school. We have six virtual reality headsets. We're going to start to incorporate them in the technology room this year, and then next year, we're going to extend them out to the regular classrooms. We have Chrome books, we have iPads, and we have regular PC computers. We actually have desktops that we can take apart and rebuild so we can teach them about what's inside of a computer,” described Patti.

Patti noted that the school’s technology program places them on a “high school level.”

Highlighting the kindergarten class @olvelementary as they prepare for an open house this Saturday to showcase their work to potential new school families. @WKBW pic.twitter.com/mdNeQAgvea — Eileen Buckley (@eileenwkbw) April 18, 2023

In a kindergarten classroom, teacher Karen Mullins instructs the children to work together to with shapes and colors — working as teams to learn how to work with one another.

WKBW Kindergarten teacher Karen Mullins.

“Catholic education — we are thriving, even though some people think that we're not,” remarked Mary Szlosek, principal.

Principal Szlosek says the school offers "cutting edge learning”, with an up-to-date curriculum, sports teams, and clubs, and even offers regents classes to eighth graders to get them a jump on high school credit.

WKBW Mary Szlosek, OLV school principal.

“One of the things that we are trying to reassure people is we welcome all students, all families have a different faith, all learning abilities, so we can accommodate everybody and welcome everybody,” Szlosek commented.

The school leader said OLV Elementary could also be an option for Buffalo school families and transportation is available.

"The significance that Buffalo families can get transportation here. There was a time when they couldn’t, so the school is accessed easily accessible to people in the Buffalo Public School system — that combined with the financial assistance makes it a really great option for people in the city,” Szlosek noted.

WKBW OLV kindergarten class.

Making a choice to send your child to a Catholic school comes with a tuition price tag, but the school works with families to offer as much assistance as possible. School parent Lynn Sitarek, who has two daughters at the school, tells me she's willing to make the sacrifice.

“We struggle, but we make it work and here they give you so many opportunities for scholarship,” replied Sitarek. “I know my kids are safe here. I know my kids are loved here. I know my kids are taken care of and they're learning and they're given the best opportunity that they can have to grow.”

WKBW School parent Lynn Sitarek has two daughters at the school.



The teachers work to help students grow in their learning in a Catholic faith environment.

“I just liked the fact that it's really gotten me to how smart I am today,” reflected McDonald.

“I can guarantee you there's no school better at giving a student an opportunity to grow and it's growing in knowledge. It's growing in all the basic curriculum, but it's also growing and how to do things outside of the box,” commented Patti.

Principal Szlosek said they don’t have behavioral issues.

WKBW Students in school tech lab.

“We don't tolerate misbehavior or any nastiness amongst the kids. And I'll be honest with you, I don't have discipline problems. It's just not the norm,” responded Szlosek.

Ideally, Szlosek tells me she would like to boost enrollment to 125-150 and is hoping those who visit during Saturday’s open house are receptive to sending their children to the school in the future.

“A vibrant place, thriving with enthusiastic teachers, enthusiastic students,” said Szlosek.

And this weekend, this private, Catholic school will be on display.

“Once you walk in here, it literally feels like you can feel it. You can feel that this is the right place to be,” conveyed Sitarek.

