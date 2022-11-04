Lockport schools empowering school community with Family Empowerment Center

LOCKPORT, NY (WKBW) — The Lockport City School District wants to empower students and school families. The district is opening a Family Empowerment Center. But it’s not located on school property.

Instead, it is set up inside the Cornerstone Arena in the City of Lockport to be accessible to the community.

7 News Senior Reporter Eileen Buckley got a preview of the new center before it officially opens Monday, November 7.

“We want to hear a buzz here and we want it to be a really good, positive, healthy place for our community,” remarked Holly Dickinson, director, grants & district community programs, Lockport City Schools.

The city has a 65-percent poverty rate and the district noted a need to connect school families to resources.

Dickinson tells me the center will help better connect the district and the community.

“Allowing us to communicate with them and share with them our resources, our programs or services we have to offer, but also giving them an opportunity to share with us the assets and the wisdom that the community brings and let us know what they need from us in order to serve them and their children better,” explained Dickinson.

The center provides a variety of assistance from homework help to technology needs.

It will be staffed with a full-time family and community liaison from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday with some Saturday hours.

“We will be providing access to computers. We have iPads, chrome books, and laptops. We do workshops. We have community partners who come in and do child and family-centered workshops. On Wednesdays — we have a workshop Wednesdays. It will be providing information on accessing our parent portal, how to fill in a college application, complete a FAFSA form, sign up to participate in athletics here at the district,” described Dickinson.

The space is intentionally designed to be like a cozy living room with some bean bag chairs and a corner play area for younger children.

“And making sure that the space was friendly. It was warm and it was someplace you could come with your children — read a story — get some support — have a cup of coffee,” explained Dickinson.

And there's more, two-parent advocates from My Brothers Keeper (MBK) will offer support for students of color.

“So families can come in students can come in — any student — any family, but with a particular focus on supporting boys. You have men of color in the district and our community of color here in Lockport,” Dickinson noted.

The goal of this center is to empower all members of the Lockport City School community.