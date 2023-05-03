Getting ready to replace Native American name & mascot at Wyoming Central Schools

WYOMING COUNTY (WKBW) — School mascots and logos carry a rich tradition of legacy for students, but a new change is on the horizon.

The New York State Education Department (NYSED) says schools across the state will no longer be allowed to use Native American names, mascots, and logos that are often deemed offensive by Native Americans.

7 News Senior Reporter Eileen Buckley traveled to the Wyoming Central School District where getting ready to replace the name — “Wyoming Indians”.

⁦@WyomingCSD⁩ is preparing to remove “Wyoming Indians” & logo under new ⁦@NYSEDNews⁩ mandates and the students will vote on new name.⁦@WKBW⁩ pic.twitter.com/DBtWqtZ2lu — Eileen Buckley (@eileenwkbw) May 2, 2023

“I think the kids are excited. I think we're mostly going to put it in their hands too at this point,” declared Emily Herman, superintendent, Wyoming Central Schools.

Superintendent Herman oversees the small school of about 140 students in Pre-K through 8th grade. But they have a big task ahead — it's time to change the district's long-time name “Wyoming Indians” and remove school logos.

WKBW Emily Herman, superintendent, Wyoming Central Schools.

“Honestly, we hit the ground running probably in October, the board of ed gave the go-ahead to really get moving on this. It wasn't something we wanted to kind of wait with, so we've surveyed students, staff, and community members, and we're kind of back at the table with our top five and so hopefully by the end of the school year, we will have that narrowed down to one,” Herman explained.

The Wyoming Central School District is one of 55 school districts with Native American-themed mascots. The school board has already narrowed a new name to a list of five and students will get to vote.

“Eagles, Hawks, Maple Leafs, wolverines, and Wolves are the top five,” listed Herman.

WKBW Top five names students will vote on in Wyoming County Schools.

One of the 8th-grade students that I spoke with says she's really excited about being part of the renaming process.

“It's a change. We get to be creative — pick a new logo — it will be fun,” commented Zoey Washburn, student.

Washburn tells me it's a "little sad” to change the name because she's been a “Wyoming Indian" since kindergarten. But Washburn says it is important to respect Native Americans and it's time to make this change.

“We talked about it in my social studies class and, you know, we all got an understanding, and we were okay with it,” described Washburn.

WKBW Zoey Washburn, 8th-grade student.

The state education department (NYSED) has mandated the changes begin by July 1st. If changes to eliminate the Native American references are not complete by the 2024-2025 school year districts and schools risk losing state aid.

“Once we do come up with a new mascot, think that intent is to have a plan of action and following that — changing things over here. We have a big Indian on our gym floor, so you know that is going to be something we'll have to change,” noted Herman.

WKBW Wyoming Central School District logo in gym.

Students will be taking a final vote on the new name sometime this month.

“I'm leaning more towards either — I like the Wyoming Maple Leafs or the Wyoming Wolverines. I think they both sound good — but I know it's up to the community and the students,” replied Washburn.

