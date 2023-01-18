Buffalo School Board recommending new McKinley principal

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — With our 'Eye on Education,’ 7 News learned Wednesday that the Buffalo Board of Education is ready to change the principal at McKinley High School.

WKBW McKinley High School.

But the leadership change would mean this would be the sixth principal to serve since the late Crystal Boling-Barton left the school, first on administrative leave in 2017, then retiring in 2022.

The school's current principal is expected to be transferred to another school.

“It would be detrimental to move the principal in the middle of the year out of here,” replied Phil Rumore, president, of Buffalo Teachers Federation (BTF).

WKBW Phil Rumore, president, of Buffalo Teachers Federation (BTF).

The BTF’s Rumore is crying foul.

Documents show the Buffalo School Board is recommending that McKinley Principal Moustafa Khalik be transferred to Grabiarz School #79, with the principal at Waterfront Elementary, Terence Jenkins, to be transferred to McKinley with a vote planned Wednesday night.

“I had a conversation with a teacher over at waterfront, whose principal, I think, is supposed to be transferred over there — they're upset about having the principal moved in the middle of the school year also,” remarked Rumore. “Whether he wants out or not, I think it's what's in the best interest of the school that should be considered and that's what the teachers are saying over there.”

WKBW Buffalo Teachers Federation President Phil Rumore.

The union leader tells me a majority of the teachers at McKinley want their current principal to stay in place. They're asking the district to listen to them.

“The people are there on the front lines — whether they think this would be a good move or not or what do you think will help to the security of McKinley — ask us -- and no one is!” Rumore declared.

Mixed reaction @Buffalo_Schools Board of Education is recommending to transfer out @MackHighSchool principal: @BfloTeachersFed Rumore "It could be detrimental to move the principal in the middle of the year." Parent Ed Spiedel: "I'm actually pleasantly surprised." @WKBW pic.twitter.com/YxfjzqpvmP — Eileen Buckley (@eileenwkbw) January 18, 2023

McKinley's principal was appointed last year, right after a shooting and stabbing and stabbing outside the school.

But not everyone agrees with the teacher's union leader.

“I'm actually pleasantly surprised that the superintendent was willing to understand that maybe the situation wasn't working at McKinley,” responded Ed Spiedel, president, District Parent Coordinating Council. “Being that my ears to the ground and stuff — I just know that it wasn't getting better fast enough.”

Spiedel tells me he's heard from some McKinley teachers and students who are unhappy with the principal.

WKBW Edward Spiedel, president, District Parent Coordinating Council.





“There's still fights and bad things happening at McKinely and as a representative of McKinley and a parent in Buffalo — I'm sort of tired of being embarrassed of bad things happening,” explained Spiedel. “Some teachers have told me that they don't like the way he's going, so I guess it’s depending on who you are asking.”

The superintendent and school board have the authority to move principals.

The Buffalo Public School District issued this statement ahead of Wednesday evening's school board meeting:

