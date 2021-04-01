Buffalo School Board decides to not renew charters for two Buffalo charter schools

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo School Board announced during a meeting Wednesday night that two charter schools will not have their charters renewed when the school year ends this June.

7 Eyewitness News has confirmed via a Buffalo Schools spokesperson that the Enterprise Charter School on Oak Street and the Westminster Community Charter School on Westminster Avenue will not have their charters renewed for the 2021-22 school year.

According to a Buffalo Schools spokesperson, "the Buffalo School Board has directed the superintendent to collaborate and develop a plan with each school to protect the educational stability of the students for next year and beyond."

Enterprise Charter School previously sent a letter to school families asking them to share their input with the school board prior to their vote on Wednesday.

In September, the school board told 7 Eyewitness News Senior Reporter Eileen Buckley that the district is not advocating for any new charter schools in the Queen City, saying they're "saturating" the city.